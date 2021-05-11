Tackling machine Blake Martinez talks life in New York, drama in Green Bay — and what's next

If statistics determine the greatness of a player, then the tackling machine that is Blake Martinez certainly might be the defensive player to ever call Tucson home.
A New York Giants linebacker who just finished the first season of a three-year, $30 million contract, Martinez has the most tackles (663) of any Tucson native to ever play in the NFL. It's not particularly close, either: the next man on that list is 10-year veteran Brooks Reed, who has 288.
Yet Martinez, a Canyon del Oro High School and Stanford grad, has never been selected to the Pro Bowl.
Martinez hopes to change that.
Martinez joined “Spears & Ali” to recap his first year in New York during the COVID-19-affected season, the Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay and his goals and aspirations for the Giants in 2022. Here’s part of that conversation:
How was your first season in New York?
A: “I think it went well. I think it was definitely an interesting time with COVID and everything going on. I was a part of a new team and tried to learn the different personalities of each guy on the defense, how to command the defense and be the guy who does the signal calling. But overall, I think it was a success just building the foundation to move forward going into this next year.”
What’s the biggest culture difference between New York and Green Bay?
A: “I think the biggest difference between both is the age of the given guys on either team. I think in Green Bay, it was a lot of older, veteran guys, where in New York it was a lot of young guys still in that college mindset and everyone hung out with each other and had that camaraderie. Not that we didn’t have that camaraderie in Green Bay, but it felt more like a high school (or) college vibe in New York.”
Was that environment more comfortable for you?
A: “Yeah, it made it easier for a crazy year with COVID, just being able to get to know guys — and the guys were very open. We got to hang out when we could and chatted it up instead of having to go back with their families, see their kids, things like that.”
The NFL draft came to a close a couple weeks ago. Do you vividly remember your draft experience?
A: “It was definitely a crazy experience throughout the whole process, from the beginning of January up until the draft happened in late April. You just get different things here and there about what teams think about you, where they expect you to get drafted. Some coaches were doing private workouts with you and you think, ‘Oh, maybe they’re interested.’ Then once draft day happens, coaches are constantly calling you like, ‘Hey, we’re potentially here, we’re potentially there,’ or, ‘If you don’t get drafted, we want you as an undrafted free agent for sure.’ I didn’t go until day three, and you’re just sitting there waiting for the phone call, seeing multiple guys who — in my opinion — went ahead of me that I thought I was better than. So, it was a bittersweet moment, but once I got the call from Green Bay and they said, ‘Hey, we’re drafting you in the fourth round, pick 131, let’s do this thing,’ at that point I just went crazy with my family, and we just celebrated all day. It was an awesome high to be a part of and experience.”
You spent your rookie contract with the Packers, but moved on to New York this past season. Do you have a chip on your shoulder to prove Green Bay it was wrong for not pushing to re-sign you?
A: “Oh yeah. There’s constant things within my career that have just added to the chip on my shoulder more and more every year, and it just drives me to consistently get better and show that I’m this player that’s going to show up every year, put up the statistics and make the big plays, lead my team and just help the guys around me get better each and every year. I always hold myself to that standard. I’m going to continually do that, whether I’m getting praise or recognized or any of those accolades that every guy has a goal to earn.”
What was your 'Welcome to the NFL' moment?”
A: “The first time we played the Falcons my rookie year and we went up against Julio Jones. He looked like a thing that just came out of a lab, and you’re just like, ‘Wait, this is what I have to go up against?’ That was one of those moments where you tackled him and it felt like you hit a brick wall. That was one of the main ones, and then obviously going up against Aaron (Rodgers) in practice every day.”
What’s your take on the rift between the Packers and Rodgers, after hearing about his reported frustration with the franchise?
A: “Yeah, it’s a tough situation. I wasn’t there last year to know the kind of dynamic that was going around, and all the reports that are coming out of things that were said or done. I just know my last year I was there, it seemed like Aaron was extremely happy and would always be the guy who would always be like, ‘Hey, we’re winning; we’re doing it,’ because we went to the NFC Championship that year. But I don’t know, maybe it’s a concept of, ‘Yeah, we’re winning but we’re not winning it all,’ and he wants the given pieces they need to get over that hump. Maybe he feels like he’s not getting that right now. I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting to see what happens or if it’s just a classic report here and there.
"I was Aaron’s teammate for four years; great guy and obviously a huge competitor, and I think this is where it’s all stemming from. … He’s a great leader overall. He holds himself to a very high standard and he performs that way. He wants the guys around him to feed off that. As a player, he’s a huge competitor and hates when the team messes up and wants to be perfect. That’s a good trait to have as a leader and signal caller of the offense.”
The Giants have made some offseason moves to bolster the defense. What do you make of that?
A: “It’s awesome. Throughout the whole thing, I was excited, especially with the free agency process and the guys we brought in on offense and defense. In the draft, we got multiple defensive guys — a couple outside linebackers, a cornerback, the list goes on. The sky’s the limit, and I think the potential is there, but each and everyday as a group, we just have to keep going back to that foundation and that culture and put that work in to be able to reach that potential. If we do that, I think it’s going to be a very successful year.”
What’s next for you?
A: “For me, I’m just trying to get back to New Jersey soon to work out with the team, barring COVID. But for me as a player, I have individual goals of being All-Pro, Pro Bowler, win a Super Bowl. At the end of the day, I’m going to continue to go at it each and every day, have that chip on my shoulder, get better at whatever my strengths are and make them stronger, and then make my weaknesses into strengths. I’m going to keep chopping wood every single day, whether it’s in practice or meetings or offseason training here in Arizona. I just want to maintain those goals until I finish my career. … I want to be the best linebacker in the NFL, that’s one of my goals. So, I’m going to keep fighting and working towards that until it happens.”