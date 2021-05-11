Tackling machine Blake Martinez talks life in New York, drama in Green Bay — and what's next

A: “I think the biggest difference between both is the age of the given guys on either team. I think in Green Bay, it was a lot of older, veteran guys, where in New York it was a lot of young guys still in that college mindset and everyone hung out with each other and had that camaraderie. Not that we didn’t have that camaraderie in Green Bay, but it felt more like a high school (or) college vibe in New York.”

A: “Yeah, it made it easier for a crazy year with COVID, just being able to get to know guys — and the guys were very open. We got to hang out when we could and chatted it up instead of having to go back with their families, see their kids, things like that.”

A: “It was definitely a crazy experience throughout the whole process, from the beginning of January up until the draft happened in late April. You just get different things here and there about what teams think about you, where they expect you to get drafted. Some coaches were doing private workouts with you and you think, ‘Oh, maybe they’re interested.’ Then once draft day happens, coaches are constantly calling you like, ‘Hey, we’re potentially here, we’re potentially there,’ or, ‘If you don’t get drafted, we want you as an undrafted free agent for sure.’ I didn’t go until day three, and you’re just sitting there waiting for the phone call, seeing multiple guys who — in my opinion — went ahead of me that I thought I was better than. So, it was a bittersweet moment, but once I got the call from Green Bay and they said, ‘Hey, we’re drafting you in the fourth round, pick 131, let’s do this thing,’ at that point I just went crazy with my family, and we just celebrated all day. It was an awesome high to be a part of and experience.”