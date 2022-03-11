Talkin' baseball with Joe Posnanski before his appearance at the Tucson Festival of Books

“Probably the one that stands out in my mind is the Carlton Fisk essay. I was about two or three weeks into the project. And he was the one that solidified what this was. Up to that point, it was still a ranking of players. But when I started telling his story — the story about him and his dad and him trying to live up to the impossible expectations and hopes of his father and their relationship — it felt like this is really a bigger story. This is the story of baseball. This is the story of America. This is the story of why we love this game and what it is that connects us to it.