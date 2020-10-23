Teen racing champ Kelly Jones returns to the Tucson Speedway after years away from the sport

Back on track

Neither Dustin nor Kelly regret the time away from driving. In fact, they take almost as much pleasure in watching their kids thrive in the sport as they did racing.

Keirstin, 13, got her start in go-karts and has been at the speedway for three years. She just took second in points in the Outlaw Bandolero season for drivers ages 12 and up. The Joneses youngest child, 10-year-old Devin, competes in the Bandits Bandolero division for drivers ages 8 through 11. Last year, Devin was points leader in his division.

"I like obviously the adrenaline rush you get out of the racing, but I like how it's a very family-oriented sport. It's all of us in it together, we all like it," Kelly said. "It's just something we've always done. All of our friends that we've always hung out with love racing, too."

In late September, Kelly made the decision to enter the final Thunder Trucks race of the season. She drove a truck that Dustin had raced a few times.

"Dustin's been pushing me. I said, 'You need to race it first.' We just built this truck, so the first couple times he went out in it, we had some engine issues and struggled a bit," Kelly said. "So I was like, 'You get it fast first and then I'll race it.'"