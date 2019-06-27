After a nearly 40-year career, longtime Old Pueblo sports icon Mike Feder stepped down as executive director for the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Thursday to focus on his ongoing business operations and — more importantly — family.
"I'm 67 years old, it's time to do things at my pace, and obviously the most important thing is being a grandpa for the first time," said Feder. "The franchise is in great shape."
Feder's son, Nate, and his daughter-in-law are expecting their first baby in mid-July so stepping down from his position with the Sugar Skulls falls at an ideal time.
The 1998 Pima County Sports Hall of Fame inductee joined the front office staff of Tucson's professional indoor football team before its inaugural season in 2019. The Sugar Skulls finished the season 7-8 and made history and became the first-ever expansion team to qualify for Indoor Football League playoffs.
"(Sugar Skulls owners) Kevin and Cathy Guy have been great and if they ever need some consulting, I'd be glad to do it. I'm going to all the games and I love indoor football. The team is just scratching the surface and it's going to keep getting bigger and bigger," said Feder.
Feder has worked with multiple sports franchises in Tucson and also nationally. From 1989-2001, he served as the general manager for the Triple-A Tucson Toros and Sidewinders. Feder was also the GM for the Tucson Padres, the Triple-A affiliate for San Diego, from 2011-13 and won the Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year award in 2013. Feder's recent accolades don't compare to the first one, which was a championship ring.
"The Toros years were special. In 1991 when the Toros won the championship, quite honestly, that's the highlight of my sports career," he said. "When the Toros won their first PCL championship ever, that was a special moment."
When he left Tucson in 2001, Feder joined the New Orleans Saints front office until 2005 and was also the executive director of the Arena Football League's New Orleans VooDoo and eventually the Austin Wranglers until 2006. Recently, he was the executive director of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl for the bowl game's first four years, but stepped down this year.
"I've worked in the NFL for five years and doing things in Tucson were more enjoyable," he said.
Feder isn't officially retiring, though. Along with operating the Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp and Mexican Baseball Fiesta, which is entering its ninth year, Feder looks to be more involved with local charity groups.
"I love the Mexican Baseball Fiesta and the fantasy camp," he said. "I love Tucson. That's why I'm not going away and that's why I'm going to continue to be involved."
Feder's career running a professional sports franchise is riding off into the sunset, but the next chapter of his life will have a little bit more time for grandpa duties and being a sports fanatic, which has been a passion for his entire life.
"I'll have to manage my two fantasy baseball teams better. I've done a poor job there," said Feder. "I live a very simple life and I'm looking forward to U of A football season and being with the people in the Sands Club. ... I will never have a full-time job again and I just wanna do what I wanna do, and that's enough."