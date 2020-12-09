'The right thing to do': Organizers cancel soccer Shootout because of coronavirus

Jackson said that the hardest part about the decision was knowing there would be a lot of disappointed kids in need of an outlet.

Differing guidelines and shutdowns from states with participating teams made the application and registration process challenging.

“In the case of New Mexico, there were times when we knew New Mexico was shut down, but then those restrictions would get lifted, so (teams would) keep their applications in or register,” Jackson said. “The same thing happened for California, Texas and Utah.”

Shootout organizers had no contact with teams from Mexico in recent months, with Jackson saying it was because the international clubs knew it wouldn’t be possible to participate.

“It really comes down to the way our community is affected as a whole,” Jackson said. “It just doesn’t make sense for us to put one thing over another in terms of what’s important.”

On Oct. 2, organizers announced the event would be a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. The popular in-person Soccer Olympics and Opening Ceremony were both canceled. Instead, they said, Soccer Olympics challenges would be posted online leading up to the event.