About La Fiesta de los Vaqueros

The Tucson Rodeo puts on six competitions in nine days, not counting slack competition and other events. Here's a look:

• Saturday: Pro rodeo competition starts at 2 p.m.

• Sunday: Pro rodeo competition starts at 2 p.m.

• Monday and Tuesday: Slack competition starts at 8 a.m. for barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.

• Wednesday: Rodeo parade float decorating, 4 p.m. at northwest area of Tucson Rodeo Grounds parking lot.

• Thursday: Tucson Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m.; Pro rode competition, 2 p.m.

• Feb. 22: Pro rodeo competition, 2 p.m.

• Feb. 23: Pro rodeo competition, 2 p.m.

• Feb. 24: Finals competition, 2 p.m.