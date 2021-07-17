The U.S.'s first world-record holding freediver lives and trains in Tucson

"I like the heat a lot more than the foggy coast," Ponder said. "And I liked Arizona a lot, but I did start to miss the water, so I decided I needed to get into some kind of water activity."

Ponder snorkeled and participated in scuba diving as a kid, but wanted to try something new. She recalled an Australian kids' TV show about mermaids called "H2O: Just Add Water," in which one of the characters was a freediver.

"I decided freediving sounded like a cool thing to do," Ponder said.

She started looking into local dive shops in 2018, and found only one in Tucson that offered freediving courses: 72 Aquatics, 3110 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Ponder asked about the date of the next class only to be told that no one had ever asked to take it before. Ponder told them she was interested, and 72 Aquatics set up a course.

Ponder was quickly hooked.

"I started traveling to dive in different places, started training really hard and I started competing," Ponder said. "This is the sport I've been needing to do my whole life."

Ponder worked her way up to to become a Scuba Schools International freediving instructor, and entered the competition circuit in 2019.

Her freediving career has been short, but fruitful. In addition to the April variable weight world record that Ponder set in a freshwater sinkhole in Leona Vicario, Mexico, she also holds U.S. Freediving Federation national freshwater depth records in two categories (constant weight without fins, 38 meters; and variable weight, 60 meters) and a national record for pool freediving (dynamic with a monofin, 114 meters.)

The disciplines are very different: In variable weight dives, divers are pulled down a line by weights and then release them at the bottom and "fin" their way back to the top. In constant weight, divers bring up the same amount of weight they take down, wearing weight belts to help compensate for their wetsuit's buoyancy. The "dynamic" discipline, meanwhile, is all about movement.

While Ponder competes in every discipline, variable weight freedives are no longer done in competition, as they're considered dangerous. When a person wants to break a record in the variable weight discipline, he or she must organize their own record attempt, as Ponder did this spring.