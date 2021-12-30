These athletes, teams gave Tucson plenty of reasons to cheer in 2021

It would have been one thing if this was an either/or situation we were talking about. But both the Arizona men’s and women’s teams were untouchable early in the 2021-22 college basketball season. There were early tests and early romps, close calls and no-calls.

Arizona's women knocked off No. 6 Louisville in its second game and watched as only one other team — Vanderbilt — got as close as single-digits on the way to a 10-0 start. Not to be outdone, Arizona's men's basketball team got off to an 11-0 start, beating Wichita State and No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas. It wasn't until Dec. 22 and a test at No. 19 Tennessee that the Wildcats men fell, losing a close contest to the Volunteers.

Now, with the teams at a combined 21-1, times are good in Tucson once more.

3. Heeeeere’s Tommy

The Wildcats' search for a new men's basketball coach found them starting fresh. And, in a way, thinking outside the box.