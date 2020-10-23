These Tucsonans are making the most of a college football season unlike any others

For some, Saturday marks the midway point of the 2020 college football season. For others, it’s opening day. And some schools, like the UA, are still a week from kickoff.

Tucson is well-represented during a season unlike any other. Numerous players from the Tucson area are scattered on teams throughout the West, with one as far east as Coastal Carolina.

Here’s how they’re doing at this point of the college football season:

Jamarye Joiner, WR, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

The rundown: In terms of statistics and importance for their respective teams, Joiner could be the most impactful Tucsonan playing college football this season.

When Joiner was a Bobcat, he emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks Tucson has ever seen. After one season under center for the Wildcats, he converted to wide receiver, where he has developed into an impact player.

Joiner led the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. Against Arizona State, he caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.