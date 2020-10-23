 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These Tucsonans are making the most of a college football season unlike any others
editor's pick top story
College football

These Tucsonans are making the most of a college football season unlike any others

091519-sports-UAFB-p15.JPG

Could the Arizona Wildcats and wide receiver Drew Dixon finally reach the Rose Bowl? History says no, but stranger things have happened.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star/

For some, Saturday marks the midway point of the 2020 college football season. For others, it’s opening day. And some schools, like the UA, are still a week from kickoff.

Tucson is well-represented during a season unlike any other. Numerous players from the Tucson area are scattered on teams throughout the West, with one as far east as Coastal Carolina.

Here’s how they’re doing at this point of the college football season:

Jamarye Joiner, WR, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

The rundown: In terms of statistics and importance for their respective teams, Joiner could be the most impactful Tucsonan playing college football this season.

When Joiner was a Bobcat, he emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks Tucson has ever seen. After one season under center for the Wildcats, he converted to wide receiver, where he has developed into an impact player.

Joiner led the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. Against Arizona State, he caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“What a great game for him to build off,” said UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone. “Now we know what he can do. … Game-planning-wise, he’s put it on tape for us.”

Arizona safety Christian Young, who matches up with Joiner every day in practice, said the Tucson native is “one of the best receivers in the Pac-12, in my eyes.”

Texas’s Bijan Robinson (5) runs after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: The high school All-American experienced his welcome-to-college football moment in late September, when, while attempting to hurdle Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, Robinson discovered a Big 12 defender wasn’t the same as a Tucson High linebacker. Morgenstern clipped Robinson’s feet, forced him into a somersault and Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers wedged his helmet into Robinson’s back mid-air. Robinson landed head-first with his feet whipping to his shoulders. Ouch.

“Didn’t didn’t go near as well as it normally went at Salpointe High School in Tucson, Arizona,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “And so, you know, lesson learned. … I don’t know medically how he is OK after that, after seeing the still shots of it, but probably a testament to his athleticism and fluidity.”

Robinson returned a couple weeks later and contributed 56 all-purpose yards in Texas’ shootout loss to rival Oklahoma. Robinson hasn’t been the featured running back in Texas’ offense, but the freshman has carved out a role in his first season with the Longhorns. Texas will face Baylor on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

Matteo Mele, OL, Washington

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: Fittingly, Mele’s first-ever collegiate start came against his hometown Wildcats at Arizona Stadium last October. Mele replaced then-starter Nick Harris at center in Washington’s 51-27 over Arizona. Mele has competed for the starting center spot during preseason training camp. The Huskies start their season Nov. 7 at Cal.

Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: Another All-American from Salpointe, Ransom’s first college football game experience won’t come until Saturday, when the Buckeyes face Nebraska. The 6-foot-1-inch, 198-pound Ransom was officially initiated into the Ohio State football program earlier in October with a ritual created by former OSU head coach Urban Meyer. Each freshman starts camp with a black stripe on their helmets; the stripe is removed once a player has proven himself to be a Buckeye. Ransom was the third defensive player to get the black stripe removed from his helmet.

Trenton Bourguet, QB, Arizona State

From: Marana High School

The rundown: Marana’s all-time passing leader went to Tempe as a walk-on, and impressed the coaching staff so much that he’s moved from scout-team quarterback to the likely backup behind Jayden Daniels.

“He’s got that coach’s mind. He’s very analytical,” ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill told The Arizona Republic. “He goes into a meeting and he’s on top of stuff. He knows the signals, he knows the signal adjustments. Getting out on the field, he operates pretty well. I feel very comfortable with him in the offense if that was the situation.

“As a backup, I know that he’s going to prepare well for a game and understand what we’re trying to do. Now it’s the process of giving him reps and seeing what he does with those decisions.”

Bruno Fina, OL, UCLA

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: Fina, the son of UA legend and former Buffalo Bills lineman John Fina, weighed 240 pounds when he first committed to UCLA as a high-schooler. He has since gained 20 pounds. The Bruins open their season at Colorado on Nov. 7.

Stanley Berryhill, WR, Arizona

From: Mountain View High School/Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School

The rundown: The 5-10, 177-pound slot receiver caught 19 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Berryhill earned a scholarship prior to the 2018 season, and has since become a rotation piece in Arizona’s wide receiving corps.

Drew Dixon, WR, Arizona

From: Sabino High School

The rundown: Like Joiner, Dixon was a former quarterback, but he switched to wide receiver before coming to the UA. After redshirting his freshman year and not receiving much action in 2018, Dixon caught 14 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Now a redshirt junior, Dixon will compete against Joiner, Boobie Curry and Tre Adams for playing time.

Coastal Carolina cornerback Derick Bush (23) is called for pass interference against Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Derick Bush, CB, Coastal Carolina

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: Coastal Carolina assistant Chase Gallagher, who played for the Lancers from 2006-10, paved the way for Bush to become a Chanticleer. As a freshman, Bush played in 10 total games, making seven starts.

As a sophomore, Bush started three contests and was named the team’s most improved cornerback after the spring practice period.

This season, Bush has played in four games; he recorded nine tackles along and intercepted a pass against Kansas in the season- opening win. Coastal Carolina is 4-0 this year.

Connor Witthoft, TE, New Mexico

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: Witthoft opted to play for the Lobos over Georgetown and other schools. New Mexico’s season opener against Colorado State was canceled due to COVID-19. New Mexico’s next scheduled game is against San Jose State on Halloween.

Trent Strong, LB, SMU

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: One of Tucson’s top linebackers and Class 4A Kino Region all-defensive standout is in his first season with the Mustangs. SMU is 5-0 this season and is slated to face Cincinnati for homecoming on Saturday.

Rhett Rodriguez, a recent UA graduate who plans to pursue his master’s degree, could be a head coach before he’s 35 years old.
Rhett Rodriguez, QB, Arizona

From: Catalina Foothills High School

The rundown: With Grant Gunnell, Kevin Doyle and freshman Will Plummer on the roster and Clay Millen coming in 2021, Rodriguez might have taken his last snaps as a Wildcat.

However, the loyal Rodriguez — who stayed at the UA after his father, Rich, was fired as the Wildcats’ coach — is competing for the backup quarterback spot in training camp.

David Watson, OT, Arizona

From: Amphitheater High School

The rundown: Arizona right tackle Paiton Fears noted Watson has climbed up the depth chart since last season and the two work together frequently in practice. Watson is in his third season with the program.

Kyle Breed, OL, Arizona State

From: Ironwood Ridge High School

The rundown: The 6-8, 285-pound Breed was the first Nighthawk in school history to not allow a sack his entire high school career. Breed adds depth to the Sun Devils offensive line in 2020.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

From: Sabino High School

The rundown: The three-year starter was named to the Mackey Award watch list for the top tight end in the country heading into this season before he ruptured his Achilles tendon in practice, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Jacob Meeker-Hackett, P, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

The rundown: The ex-Bobcat, who played at Pima College and Texas State before returning to Tucson, has competed with Phoenix native Kyle Ostendorp for Arizona’s starting punter job.

Mario Padilla, DB, Ole Miss

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

The rundown: “El Jukebox” has been a walk-on for the Rebels since last season, when he appeared in one game as a wide receiver. Ole Miss hosts Auburn on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Calib McRae, LB, Arizona

From: Mountain View High School

The rundown: The son of former Arizona tight end “Bam” McRae, Calib joined the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on midway through the 2019 season.

Jacob Bracamonte, OL, Arizona

From: Tucson High

The rundown: The 6-3, 298-pound former Badger joined the Wildcats as a freshman walk-on this season.

Josh Hart, WR, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic

The rundown: The redshirt freshman spent the 2019 season as a wide receiver on ASU’s scout team.

Up next

• What: Season opener: Arizona at Utah

• When: Nov. 7, time TBA

• TV: TBA

• Radio: 1290-AM

Former UA assistant John Rushing dies at 48

Former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach John Rushing has died. He was 48 years old.

Rushing coached at the UA in 2018 and ’19. He coached safeties and then linebackers before being let go last October.

Rushing was close friends with former Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, having coached him at Boise State and worked alongside him at Montana State before reuniting in Tucson.

Rushing spent several years in the NFL as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. He also spent seven seasons at Utah State during the 2000s. Rushing coached safeties at Oregon State in 2017 before joining Kevin Sumlin’s staff in Tucson.

He and his wife, Angela, had four children, according to his most recent UA bio.

Ana Verdin, an administrative assistant for the Wildcats football program, tweeted about Rushing’s passing Friday afternoon.

“RIP to my dear friend, Coach John Rushing,” she wrote. “I will miss your humor, camaraderie, kindness and friendship. … Eternally grateful for our conversations, you will be forever missed.”

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sonoran Science Academy junior a budding MMA star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News