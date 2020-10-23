These Tucsonans are making the most of a college football season unlike any others

For some, Saturday marks the midway point of the 2020 college football season. For others, it’s opening day. And some schools, like the UA, are still a week from kickoff.
Tucson is well-represented during a season unlike any other. Numerous players from the Tucson area are scattered on teams throughout the West, with one as far east as Coastal Carolina.
Here’s how they’re doing at this point of the college football season:
Jamarye Joiner, WR, Arizona
From: Cienega High School
The rundown: In terms of statistics and importance for their respective teams, Joiner could be the most impactful Tucsonan playing college football this season.
When Joiner was a Bobcat, he emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks Tucson has ever seen. After one season under center for the Wildcats, he converted to wide receiver, where he has developed into an impact player.
Joiner led the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. Against Arizona State, he caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
“What a great game for him to build off,” said UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone. “Now we know what he can do. … Game-planning-wise, he’s put it on tape for us.”
Arizona safety Christian Young, who matches up with Joiner every day in practice, said the Tucson native is “one of the best receivers in the Pac-12, in my eyes.”
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: The high school All-American experienced his welcome-to-college football moment in late September, when, while attempting to hurdle Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, Robinson discovered a Big 12 defender wasn’t the same as a Tucson High linebacker. Morgenstern clipped Robinson’s feet, forced him into a somersault and Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers wedged his helmet into Robinson’s back mid-air. Robinson landed head-first with his feet whipping to his shoulders. Ouch.
“Didn’t didn’t go near as well as it normally went at Salpointe High School in Tucson, Arizona,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “And so, you know, lesson learned. … I don’t know medically how he is OK after that, after seeing the still shots of it, but probably a testament to his athleticism and fluidity.”
Robinson returned a couple weeks later and contributed 56 all-purpose yards in Texas’ shootout loss to rival Oklahoma. Robinson hasn’t been the featured running back in Texas’ offense, but the freshman has carved out a role in his first season with the Longhorns. Texas will face Baylor on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN.
Matteo Mele, OL, Washington
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Fittingly, Mele’s first-ever collegiate start came against his hometown Wildcats at Arizona Stadium last October. Mele replaced then-starter Nick Harris at center in Washington’s 51-27 over Arizona. Mele has competed for the starting center spot during preseason training camp. The Huskies start their season Nov. 7 at Cal.
Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Another All-American from Salpointe, Ransom’s first college football game experience won’t come until Saturday, when the Buckeyes face Nebraska. The 6-foot-1-inch, 198-pound Ransom was officially initiated into the Ohio State football program earlier in October with a ritual created by former OSU head coach Urban Meyer. Each freshman starts camp with a black stripe on their helmets; the stripe is removed once a player has proven himself to be a Buckeye. Ransom was the third defensive player to get the black stripe removed from his helmet.
Trenton Bourguet, QB, Arizona State
From: Marana High School
The rundown: Marana’s all-time passing leader went to Tempe as a walk-on, and impressed the coaching staff so much that he’s moved from scout-team quarterback to the likely backup behind Jayden Daniels.
“He’s got that coach’s mind. He’s very analytical,” ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill told The Arizona Republic. “He goes into a meeting and he’s on top of stuff. He knows the signals, he knows the signal adjustments. Getting out on the field, he operates pretty well. I feel very comfortable with him in the offense if that was the situation.
“As a backup, I know that he’s going to prepare well for a game and understand what we’re trying to do. Now it’s the process of giving him reps and seeing what he does with those decisions.”
Bruno Fina, OL, UCLA
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Fina, the son of UA legend and former Buffalo Bills lineman John Fina, weighed 240 pounds when he first committed to UCLA as a high-schooler. He has since gained 20 pounds. The Bruins open their season at Colorado on Nov. 7.
Stanley Berryhill, WR, Arizona
From: Mountain View High School/Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School
The rundown: The 5-10, 177-pound slot receiver caught 19 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Berryhill earned a scholarship prior to the 2018 season, and has since become a rotation piece in Arizona’s wide receiving corps.
Drew Dixon, WR, Arizona
From: Sabino High School
The rundown: Like Joiner, Dixon was a former quarterback, but he switched to wide receiver before coming to the UA. After redshirting his freshman year and not receiving much action in 2018, Dixon caught 14 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Now a redshirt junior, Dixon will compete against Joiner, Boobie Curry and Tre Adams for playing time.
Derick Bush, CB, Coastal Carolina
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Coastal Carolina assistant Chase Gallagher, who played for the Lancers from 2006-10, paved the way for Bush to become a Chanticleer. As a freshman, Bush played in 10 total games, making seven starts.
As a sophomore, Bush started three contests and was named the team’s most improved cornerback after the spring practice period.
This season, Bush has played in four games; he recorded nine tackles along and intercepted a pass against Kansas in the season- opening win. Coastal Carolina is 4-0 this year.
Connor Witthoft, TE, New Mexico
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Witthoft opted to play for the Lobos over Georgetown and other schools. New Mexico’s season opener against Colorado State was canceled due to COVID-19. New Mexico’s next scheduled game is against San Jose State on Halloween.
Trent Strong, LB, SMU
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: One of Tucson’s top linebackers and Class 4A Kino Region all-defensive standout is in his first season with the Mustangs. SMU is 5-0 this season and is slated to face Cincinnati for homecoming on Saturday.
Rhett Rodriguez, QB, Arizona
From: Catalina Foothills High School
The rundown: With Grant Gunnell, Kevin Doyle and freshman Will Plummer on the roster and Clay Millen coming in 2021, Rodriguez might have taken his last snaps as a Wildcat.
However, the loyal Rodriguez — who stayed at the UA after his father, Rich, was fired as the Wildcats’ coach — is competing for the backup quarterback spot in training camp.
David Watson, OT, Arizona
From: Amphitheater High School
The rundown: Arizona right tackle Paiton Fears noted Watson has climbed up the depth chart since last season and the two work together frequently in practice. Watson is in his third season with the program.
Kyle Breed, OL, Arizona State
From: Ironwood Ridge High School
The rundown: The 6-8, 285-pound Breed was the first Nighthawk in school history to not allow a sack his entire high school career. Breed adds depth to the Sun Devils offensive line in 2020.
Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
From: Sabino High School
The rundown: The three-year starter was named to the Mackey Award watch list for the top tight end in the country heading into this season before he ruptured his Achilles tendon in practice, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.
Jacob Meeker-Hackett, P, Arizona
From: Cienega High School
The rundown: The ex-Bobcat, who played at Pima College and Texas State before returning to Tucson, has competed with Phoenix native Kyle Ostendorp for Arizona’s starting punter job.
Mario Padilla, DB, Ole Miss
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: “El Jukebox” has been a walk-on for the Rebels since last season, when he appeared in one game as a wide receiver. Ole Miss hosts Auburn on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Calib McRae, LB, Arizona
From: Mountain View High School
The rundown: The son of former Arizona tight end “Bam” McRae, Calib joined the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on midway through the 2019 season.
Jacob Bracamonte, OL, Arizona
From: Tucson High
The rundown: The 6-3, 298-pound former Badger joined the Wildcats as a freshman walk-on this season.
Josh Hart, WR, Arizona State
From: Salpointe Catholic
The rundown: The redshirt freshman spent the 2019 season as a wide receiver on ASU’s scout team.
