These two Southern Arizona girls soccer teams are among the best in the nation

“Even though I’m hurt or something, I think of them and think ‘I need to keep playing.’ I just don’t want to let anyone down,” Tran said.

The passion from players on both teams never faltered, even when COVID-19 restrictions threatened to cut their season, says Anjeli DesRosier, a midfielder for the 06 team. During the months of being unable to play, the players continued to train individually throughout the week by doing sprinting exercises in their neighborhoods. Then, on Fridays, the teams met on Zoom to catch up and watch Manchester United highlights.

When the moment presented itself to play on the fields once again, the teams made sure they were safely following newly set COVID-19 protocols to ensure that they wouldn’t lose their field privileges.

“It was kind of weird, you know, playing with masks and gaiters on, it kind of made everything a little bit harder,” Anjeli DesRosier said. “But once we started getting into it, we got more comfortable. We had to make sure that we were always wearing masks on the field, or else we could lose it for the whole year. We had to keep certain standards to be able to do the things that we love to do.”

The girls will continue their weekly training sessions until they leave for Idaho on Friday.