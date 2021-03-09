This record-holding, former high jumper helps Tucson high schoolers navigate college athletics

“That was such a great education for me, as an athlete and as an individual,” Mikinski said. “Most of track is contested in Europe, so I had the opportunity for travel, exposure to other languages and culture and to other very high-level athletes.”

Mikinski had plans to start her own business even before she arrived in Tucson. She began training young athletes in 2001, after she left her coaching job at UC Irvine and joined her husband Rod back in Kansas.

“At that point, I knew that I wanted to share my knowledge and experience with athletes,” Mikinski said. “This was a new way to do it, and a way to do it more on my terms.”

In addition to her consulting business, Mikinski coaches at Salpointe Catholic High School, where her daughter, Paris — the baby she gave birth to before the 2004 Olympic Trials — is a junior. Paris plays soccer and is a standout track athlete, following in her mom’s footsteps; she has won a national championship in high jump.

Coincidentally, Paris Mikinski’s win in the USATF Youth Champs came in the same year that Gwen Mikinski won the Masters High Jump and set an American record for the event.

Working with young people “has helped keep me younger,” Mikinski said.