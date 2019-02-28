About Tucson Bicycle Classic

The 33rd annual Tucson Bicycle Classic is a three-day stage rage held throughout Tucson. Here's a look:

Friday/Stage 1: Time trial held at the Old Tucson/McCain Loop. The event begins with the women's time trial at noon.

Saturday/Stage 2: Broadpath Healthcare Solutions Road Race. The event starts at Duval Mine Road and Continental Road.

Sunday/Stage 3: Tucson Shoulder Elbow + Hand Circuit Race. The event is a 5.6-mil rice on Tucson's west side. The start/finish line is located on Greasewood Road.

More information: tucsonbicycleclassic.com