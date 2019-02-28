Tucson Bicycle Classic, a three-stage endurance race sponsored by USA Cycling, returns Friday for the 33rd time.
The event's 422 bike racers from the United States, Mexico and Canada will compete in 27 categories, which include youth and elite divisions.
A $10,000 purse will be divided among the top finishers in the three-day stage race. Male and female winners will be paid equally. Non-monetary prizes will be awarded in other categories. Winners are based on the lowest accumulated times throughout the entire competition. The top three, five or, 10 finishers will earn prizes depending on the division. The first TBC was held in August 1986.
Sunday is the most spectactor-friendly day to attend, founder and promoter Steve Bohn said. Stage 3 consists of a loop on Tucson's west side, with the start/finish line located on Greasewood Road, which is being closed to traffic. Admission for spectators is free. The first group of riders will start at 6:50 a.m., with the third and final wave beginning between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
This year marks the fourth TBC for 16-year-old Matthew Riccitello. The University High School junior won last year's race in a less advanced division. He's moving up to a new challenge — the combined professional division — this year.
"Racing is their job, and it is a good way to improve my cycling abilities,” he said.
Riccitello wants to become a professional bicycle racer, but also wants to continue his education. He said his family supports his goals.
“They are focused on me having fun with the sport as opposed to me having success. My dad was a professional triathlete,” he said. "Three or four years ago, I decided to join El Grupo Youth Cycling. I had family friends in the group. It seemed like a fun thing to do.”
James Webster, 47, will participate in his 11th TBC. He has finished as high as third place.
The Charlevoix, Michigan native spent time in Tucson when he was a full-time bicycle racer, and moved back for a work opportunity four years ago. He now owns Re-Cycle-Tucson, a local bike shop. He got into the sport in college "to stay in shape, and got really good at it." Webster had run cross country and track in high school and college. He found that his experience in those sports helped.
"I had a big engine from running so much,” he said.