TV THURSDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11:30 a.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 7:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Warriors at Raptors 6 p.m. TNT
Clippers at Kings 8:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA basketball Alabama at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
NFL Saints at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. Ch 11
Saints at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. NFL
NHL Coyotes at Predators 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer MLS Playoffs: NY Red Bulls vs. Atlanta 5:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s basketball Georgia Tech at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN
Kansas at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Syracuse at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
TCU at Mississippi 7 p.m. SEC
RADIO THURSDAY
NCAA basketball Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
NFL Saints at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)