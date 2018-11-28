TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf European Tour, first round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11:30 a.m. Golf

European Tour, second round 7:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Warriors at Raptors 6 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Kings 8:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA basketball Alabama at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

NFL Saints at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. Ch 11

NHL Coyotes at Predators 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer MLS Playoffs: NY Red Bulls vs. Atlanta 5:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s basketball Georgia Tech at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN

Kansas at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Syracuse at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

TCU at Mississippi 7 p.m. SEC

RADIO THURSDAY

NCAA basketball Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Georgia Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

NFL Saints at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

