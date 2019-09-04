TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

MLB Giants at Cards or White Sox at Indians 10 a.m. MLB

Angels at Athletics (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Brewers or Nationals at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

NFL Bears at Packers 5:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s UEFA qualifying: Italy at Armenia 8:50 a.m. ESPNEWS

UEFA qualifying: Switzerland at Ireland 11:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

Tennis U.S. Open, women’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women’s Marquette at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1

WNBA Las Vegas at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Seattle at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL Bears at Packers 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bears at Packers 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish).

