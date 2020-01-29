Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s College of Charleston at James Madison 4:30 p.m. CBSS

South Carolina-Upstate at Presbyterian 5 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Illinois 5:30 p.m. FS1

Iowa at Maryland 6:30 p.m. BTN

Pepperdine at BYU 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. ESPN2

Belmont at Tennessee Tech 7 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

Gonzaga at Santa Clara 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at UCLA 9 p.m. ESPN2

UCSB at Cal-State Northridge 9 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Stanford 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Maryland at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Louisville at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

Golf European Tour, first round 1 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA Warriors at Celtics 6 p.m. TNT

Jazz at Nuggets 8:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Predators at Devils 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Kings at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. FSAZ

Tennis Australian Open, men’s semifinals 1:30 a.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, men’s semifinals (T) Noon ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

NHL Kings at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Legend: (T) tape delay

