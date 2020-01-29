Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s College of Charleston at James Madison 4:30 p.m. CBSS
South Carolina-Upstate at Presbyterian 5 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Illinois 5:30 p.m. FS1
Iowa at Maryland 6:30 p.m. BTN
Pepperdine at BYU 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. ESPN2
Belmont at Tennessee Tech 7 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1
Gonzaga at Santa Clara 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at UCLA 9 p.m. ESPN2
UCSB at Cal-State Northridge 9 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Stanford 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Maryland at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Louisville at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC
Golf European Tour, first round 1 a.m. Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA Warriors at Celtics 6 p.m. TNT
Jazz at Nuggets 8:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Predators at Devils 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Kings at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. FSAZ
Tennis Australian Open, men’s semifinals 1:30 a.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, men’s semifinals (T) Noon ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
NHL Kings at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Legend: (T) tape delay
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish); TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish).