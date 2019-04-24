TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Beach volleyball Pac-12 Tournament 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB D-backs at Pirates 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Cubs or D-backs at Pirates (JIP) 11 a.m. MLB

Tigers at Red Sox or Marlins at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Angels (JIP) or Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Nuggets at Spurs, Game 6 5 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Texas A&M at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Auburn at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

NFL Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. NFL

NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Bruins, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS

Stars at Blues, Game 1 6:30 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB D-backs at Pirates 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Draft Special 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Draft, Round 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

