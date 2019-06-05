TV THURSDAY
Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round 7 p.m. Golf
MLB Giants at Mets or Braves at Pirates 9 a.m. MLB
Rockies-Cubs or Marlins-Brewers (JIP) Noon MLB
Astros at Mariners (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. ESPN
Nationals at Padres or Athletics at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup: Blues at Bruins, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s UEFA: Netherlands vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. TEN
French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. Ch 4
French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. NBCS
Track and field NCAA Championships 5 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Championships 6 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Las Vegas at Atlanta 4 p.m. CBSS
Mercury at Minnesota 5 p.m. FSAZ
RADIO THURSDAY
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish).