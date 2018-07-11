TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 6 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, first round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6 p.m. Golf

MLB Athletics at Astros 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon FSAZ

Yankees at Indians or Blue Jays at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus

NBA Summer League: Playoffs 1 p.m. NBA

Summer League: Playoffs 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 3 p.m. NBA

Summer League: Playoffs 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 5 p.m. NBA

Summer League: Playoffs 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Playoffs 7 p.m. NBA

Summer League: Playoffs 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis Wimbledon, women’s semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

