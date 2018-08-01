TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball The Basketball Tournament, semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN

The Basketball Tournament, semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf Women’s British Open, first round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, second round 9:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Rockies at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Padres at Cubs 5 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NFL preseason Bears vs. Ravens 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer Women’s: United States vs. Brazil 5;30 p.m. FS1

WNBA Dallas at Indiana 4 p.m. NBA

Minnesota at Los Angeles 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles