TV THURSDAY
Basketball The Basketball Tournament, semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN
The Basketball Tournament, semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf Women’s British Open, first round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 9:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Rockies at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Padres at Cubs 5 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NFL preseason Bears vs. Ravens 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer Women’s: United States vs. Brazil 5;30 p.m. FS1
WNBA Dallas at Indiana 4 p.m. NBA
Minnesota at Los Angeles 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)