TV THURSDAY
Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB D-backs at Braves 9 a.m. FSAZ
Giants at Nationals or Blue Jays at Twins 10 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at Brewers or Orioles at Rays 5 p.m. MLB
Mariners at Angels or Reds at Padres 8 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs 76ers at Nets, Game 3 5 p.m. TNT
Nuggets at Spurs, Game 3 6 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Clippers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Florida at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. FSAZ
Texas at Oklahoma State 5 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL Playoffs Capitals at Hurricanes, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS
Blues at Jets, Game 5 5:30 p.m. USA
Golden Knights at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB D-backs at Braves 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)