TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB D-backs at Braves 9 a.m. FSAZ

Giants at Nationals or Blue Jays at Twins 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Brewers or Orioles at Rays 5 p.m. MLB

Mariners at Angels or Reds at Padres 8 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs 76ers at Nets, Game 3 5 p.m. TNT

Nuggets at Spurs, Game 3 6 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Clippers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Florida at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. FSAZ

Texas at Oklahoma State 5 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

NHL Playoffs Capitals at Hurricanes, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS

Blues at Jets, Game 5 5:30 p.m. USA

Golden Knights at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB D-backs at Braves 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles