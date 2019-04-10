TV THURSDAY
Golf The Masters, first round Noon ESPN
MLB Dodgers at Cardinals or Athletics at Orioles 10 a.m. MLB
Pirates at Cubs or Mets at Braves 5 p.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Rockies at Giants or Padres at D-backs (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
USC at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA hockey Frozen Four: Providence vs. Minn.-Duluth 2 p.m. ESPN2
Frozen Four: Denver vs. UMass 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS
Hurricanes at Capitals, Game 1 4:30 p.m. USA
Avalanche at Flames, Game 1 7 p.m. NBCS
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)