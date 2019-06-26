TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball

Big 3 League — 5:30 p.m., CBSS

Golf

European Tour, first round — 3 a.m., Golf

European Tour, first round — 7 a.m., Golf

Champions Tour, first round — Noon, FS1

PGA Tour, first round — Noon, Golf

MLB

Mets at Phillies or Rays at Twins — 10 a.m., MLB

Braves at Cubs or Pirates at Astros (JIP) — 1 p.m., MLB

All-Star Election Show — 4 p.m., ESPN

Dodgers at Rockies or Nationals at Marlins — 5:30 p.m., MLB

D-backs at Giants — 6:30 p.m., FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

UEFA U-21 semi: Germany vs. Romania — 8:45 a.m., ESPNU

UEFA U-21 semi: France vs. Spain — 11:45 a.m., ESPNU

Soccer, women’s

World Cup: Norway vs. England — Noon, Ch 11

WNBA

Las Vegas at Los Angeles — 7:30 p.m., CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants — 6:30 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles