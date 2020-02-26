Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Delaware at College of Charleston 4 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

Radford at Hampton 5 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Purdue 5 p.m. FS1

Illinois at Northwestern 6 p.m. BTN

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky 6 p.m. CBSS

Temple at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPN

Ohio State at Nebraska 7 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 8 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at USC 8 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Oregon 9 p.m. ESPN2

UC Irvine at Cal Poly 9 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12A

Basketball, women’s Nebraska at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Clemson at Florida State 5 p.m. FSAZ

Alabama at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC

Golf European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

European Tour, second round 11:30 p.m. Golf

MLB spring Rays vs. Yankees 11 a.m. MLB

Astros vs. Nationals 4 p.m. MLB

NBA Trail Blazers at Pacers 6 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Warriors 8:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Stars at Bruins 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s CONCACAF: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC 8 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF: Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle 8 p.m. FS2

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Indiana at Purdue 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at USC 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at USC 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

