TV THURSDAY

Baseball Little League WS: Spain vs. Idaho Noon ESPN

Little League WS: Puerto Rico vs. Japan Noon ESPN

Little League WS: Georgia vs. N.Y. 4 p.m. ESPN

Golf European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

MLB Giants at Mets or White Sox at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at Rockies Noon FSAZ Plus

Padres at Rockies 1 p.m. MLB

Reds at Cubs or Athletics at Vikings 5 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason Eagles at Browns 5 p.m. Ch 11

WNBA Playoffs: Los Angeles at Washington 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Playoffs: Phoenix at Connecticut 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

