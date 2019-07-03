TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round — 6:30 a.m., Golf

PGA Tour, first round — 11 a.m., Golf

LPGA Tour, first round — 3 p.m., Golf

MLB

Marlins at Nationals — 8 a.m., MLB

Indians at Royals (JIP) — 11 a.m., MLB

Cubs at Pirates — 1 p.m., ESPN

Phillies at Braves — 4 p.m., ESPN

Padres at Dodgers (JIP) — 7 p.m., MLB

Softball

United States vs. Chinese Taipei — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, second round — 3 a.m., ESPN

Wimbledon, second round — 8 a.m., ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Cubs at Pirates — 1 p.m., 1490-AM*

Phillies at Braves — 4 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

