TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf PGA Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Horse racing The Kentucky Oaks 9 a.m. NBCS

MLB Rockies at Brewers or Reds at Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at Nationals or Rays at Royals 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at White Sox 5 p.m. MLB

Blue Jays at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Raptors at 76ers, Game 3 5 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball Dallas Baptist at Missouri State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

NHL Playoffs Bruins at Blue Jackets, Game 4 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Sharks at Avalanche, Game 4 7 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

