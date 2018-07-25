TV THURSDAY
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 18 5 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ
White Sox at Angels (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Twins at Red Sox or Royals at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Women’s: United States vs. Japan 4 p.m. FS1
MLS: Orlando City vs. New York City FC 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. L.A. Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress)
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)