TV THURSDAY

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 18 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Angels (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Twins at Red Sox or Royals at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer Women’s: United States vs. Japan 4 p.m. FS1

MLS: Orlando City vs. New York City FC 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. L.A. Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress)

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

