TV THURSDAY
Cycling Tour of California, Stage 5 1 p.m. NBCS
Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. TNT
MLB Brewers at Phillies or Athletics at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs at Reds or Cardinals at Braves 3:30 p.m. MLB
Pirates at Padres or Twins at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball Washington State at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1
Mississippi at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
TCU at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. FSAZ
Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 4 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women’s New Zealand at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)