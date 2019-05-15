TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Cycling Tour of California, Stage 5 1 p.m. NBCS

Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. TNT

MLB Brewers at Phillies or Athletics at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Reds or Cardinals at Braves 3:30 p.m. MLB

Pirates at Padres or Twins at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball Washington State at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1

Mississippi at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

TCU at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. FSAZ

Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Playoffs Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 4 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women’s New Zealand at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

