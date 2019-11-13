TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s Penn State at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Towson at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC
San Jose State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Central Conn. St. at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Michigan State at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
NBA Mavericks at Knicks 6 p.m. TNT
Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Nets at Nuggets 8:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Buffalo at Kent State 5 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Volleyball Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
NFL Steelers at Browns 6:20 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Browns 6:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s Iceland at Turkey 9:50 a.m. ESPN2
U17 WC quarter: Mexico vs. Holland 12:20 p.m. FS2
Kosovo at Czech Republic 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
U17 WC quarter: Brazil vs. France 3:30 p.m. FS2
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s San Jose State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
San Jose State at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Hockey Coyotes at Wild 6 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL Steelers at Browns 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)