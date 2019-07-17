TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Cycling Tour de France, stage 12 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf British Open, first round 3 a.m. Golf

British Open, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Blue Jays at Red Sox or White Sox at Royals 10 a.m. MLB

Rays at Yankees or Cardinals at Reds 4 p.m. MLB

Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Dallas at Los Angeles 12:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles