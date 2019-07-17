TV THURSDAY
Cycling Tour de France, stage 12 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf British Open, first round 3 a.m. Golf
British Open, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Blue Jays at Red Sox or White Sox at Royals 10 a.m. MLB
Rays at Yankees or Cardinals at Reds 4 p.m. MLB
Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Dallas at Los Angeles 12:30 p.m. NBA
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)