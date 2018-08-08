TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 3 12:30 p.m. FS2

Golf PGA Championship, first round 11 a.m. TNT

U.S. Women’s Amateur, rounds of 32 and 16 1 p.m. FS1

Little League Midwest semifinal 8 a.m. ESPN

New England semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN

Northwest semifinal Noon ESPN

Great Lakes semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN

Mid-Atlantic semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN

West semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB Twins at Indians 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at Brewers 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Mariners at Astros or Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. MLB

Pirates at Giants 8 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason Browns at Giants 4 p.m. NFL

Cowboys at 49ers 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: China vs. Germany 4:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: Spain vs. Japan 7:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: US vs. Paraguay 10:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: Haiti vs. Nigeria 3:30 p.m. FS2

WNBA Seattle at Washington 8:30 a.m. NBA

Los Angeles at Atlanta 4 p.m. NBA

Minnesota at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBA

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles