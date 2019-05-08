TV THURSDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Marlins at Cubs or Reds at Athletics 11 a.m. MLB
Giants at Rockies (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Mariners-Yankees or Pirates-Cardinals 3:30 p.m. MLB
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Nats-Dodgers or Braves at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Raptors at 76ers, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball LSU at Arkansas 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Bruins, Game 1 5 p.m. NBCS
Softball ACC Tournament 8 a.m. FSAZ
Iowa vs. Wisconsin 8 a.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 9 a.m. SEC
Illinois vs. Nebraska 10:30 a.m. BTN
ACC Tournament 10:30 a.m. FSAZ
SEC Tournament 11:30 a.m. SEC
Penn State at Indiana 1:30 p.m. BTN
ACC Tournament 2 p.m. FSAZ
SEC Tournament 2 p.m. SEC
Big Ten Tournament 4 p.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
