TV THURSDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
MLB Phillies at Braves or Mariners at Pirates 9 a.m. MLB
Padres at Brewers 1 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 11
NCAA football Houston at Tulane 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL Titans at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s San Diego State at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women’s Michigan at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN
Northern Colorado at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Michigan State at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
SMU at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FSAZ
Volleyball, women’s BYU at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Washington at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FS1
WNBA Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL Titans at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish); NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).