Tickets went on sale Tuesday for a pair of ESPN-televised world title boxing rematches to be held on May 11 at Tucson Arena.
WBC super featherweight champ Miguel Berchelt will face Francisco Vargas, after taking Vargas’ WBC belt via an 11th-round knockout in January 2017 and defending it four times since then.
On the co-main event, WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete will face an immediate rematch with Isaac Dogboe, whom Navarrete defeated by unanimous decision on Dec. 8 on the Vasily Lomachenko-Jose Pedraza card.
Dogboe is a London resident born in Ghana, while Berchelt, Vargas and Navarrete are from Mexico.
The two main events are scheduled to be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m., with the undercard streaming on ESPN Plus starting at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced between $27 and $102 and available at the TCC or via Ticketmaster.