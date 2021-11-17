Todd Key found 'superpower' pedaling a bike; he'll ride in El Tour de Tucson on Saturday

There is a certain silence that sets in once you are speeding fast enough on a bicycle, and it is a silence that pushes Todd Key further and further.

Once he gets onto that bike and gets going, he forgets for a moment that his right leg is missing and that his right hand is not all too functional. He forgets about the challenges of living life as an amputee and as a cancer survivor, and he just goes.

The rest of his life is spent navigating the difficulties of a world that has not been all too forgiving and not been all too kind.

But when he’s on that bike? He just … goes.

“When you’re on a bike, and you’re moving fast, and there’s no limitations on you, it’s a little bit like a superpower,” said the 60-year-old Key, who’ll ride in his fifth El Tour de Tucson on Saturday. “It’s like flying. It’s otherworldly.”

Learning to fly

All Key wanted was to feel normal again.

At the age of 7, he fell from a tree and suffered a compound fracture in his right hand that became infected. He eventually lost the use of his fingers, and eventually, his hand.