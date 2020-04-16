Tohono O'odham Community College dropping men's and women's basketball, will focus on cross country
Native American Classic

Tohono O’odham Community College players climb through the stands to shake hands with their fans, a team tradition, after their game against Salt Lake Community College last week. “To have this here, in the heart of O’odham land, it means a lot,” said April Ignacio of the Jegos team.

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tohono O'odham Community College is dropping its men's and women's basketball programs and will focus its resources on cross country and student wellness, the school said Thursday. TOCC announced that the Jegos have withdrawn from the NJCAA, effective immediately. 

The decision was "aimed at benefiting the health and wellness of all our students," TOCC president Paul Robertson said in a news release. The new wellness initiative will focus on O'odham games, strength training, personal fitness, running, group exercises, aerobics, dance and intramurals.  

TOCC first introduced basketball in 2011. This year's men's team went 5-25 and just 2-20 in ACCAC play. The Jegos' roster featured players from Texas, Michigan, California, Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. The women's team  finished 7-23 overall and 3-19 in ACCAC play with a roster made up mostly of Southwestern players, including two from Rio Rico High School and one from Flowing Wells. 

Located in Sells, TOCC has an enrollment of more than 300 students, as of 2018, the majority of whom are Native American. TOCC was founded in 2000, making it the youngest of the nation's tribal colleges. 

