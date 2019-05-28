Tom Foust, a longtime Arizona Daily Star reporter, photographer, editor and columnist who had a front-row seat as Tucson rose from a dusty outpost to major sports city, has died. He was 84.
Foust broke his hip and arm and suffered a concussion in a fall last week. He contracted pneumonia while in the hospital and died Tuesday morning.
Foust was born in Indianapolis before relocating to Arizona at age 5. Foust began working for the Star in 1952, while he was still a junior at Tucson High. His first bylined story was about a professional wrestler named The Naked Stranger, who won his 169th consecutive match during a card at the old Tucson Sports Arena. His editors like Foust's prose so much that they sent him back for The Naked Stranger's 170th win — and his 171st, too.
Foust was hired full-time the following year and, following one year as sports editor at the Yuma Daily Sun, returned to the Star in 1957 as assistant sports editor.
Over 44 years as a full-time employee and six as an on-call reporter, Foust wrote at length about Tucson's biggest sports moments: The Cleveland Indians' move here for spring training, pro golf's boom and the Arizona Wildcats' rise as a regional power. He covered high school sports, spring training, football and golf, and served as the paper's director of public affairs.
Foust was passionate about the sports that made Tucson unique: Rodeo, bowling, fishing and hunting. His column, “Rod and Gun,” regularly showed Tucsonans where (and how) to enjoy the outdoors.
From 1970-78, Foust served as the Star's sports editor. Foust retired from the Star in 1996, but stayed on as an on-call reporter until 2002.
Foust received awards from many organizations, including the American Association of Collegiate Baseball Coaches in 1959 and 1960, the Arizona Press Club in 1963 and 1973, the Arizona Wildlife Federation in 1981, the Arizona Fish and Game Commission in 1991, the American Bowling Congress in 1991 and 1993, and the Pima Trails Association in 1994. The Tucson Rodeo Committee honored Foust in 1997. He was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Wildlife for Tomorrow Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2002.
Foust helped raise millions as volunteer president of the Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Fund, which sends children from low-income households and military families to camp. Since its inception, the Sportsmen’s Fund has served more than 40,000 children.
Foust's fiancee, Jan, died in 2016. Together, they shared a passion for photography.
Services are pending.