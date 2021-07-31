Tom Lickliter sets the standard for competitive axe throwing in Tucson

Tom Lickliter loves to throw sharp objects, specifically axes. The Tucsonan happens to be one of the best on the planet at doing so.
Ranked in the top 150 of the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), Lickliter is now attempting to qualify for the 2021 World Championships. He’s already won regional events in Tucson during the winter and spring league.
If he continues his dominance in the rest of the summer and into the fall, the 55-year-old Lickliter will make the world championships for the second time. He first competed in 2019, when the championships were held at Marana’s Splitting Timber; the event was broadcast live on ESPN.
But the Tom Lickliter that’s on his way to qualifying for the sport’s crowning competition this year is much different than the one that made it there in 2019 — and that’s a good thing.
Growth of the game
Axe throwing sport has grown dramatically both locally and nationally in recent years.
As more and more axe throwing ranges and leagues have popped up around the country, WATL has had to expand its World Championship bracket. In previous years, the top 64 throwers in the world would compete against each other; now, the championships are twice as big.
More than the 3,000 competitors worldwide compete for those 128 spots.
“We’ve just seen exponential growth in the sport here and all over the country. And growth in the community as well,” explained AJ Hughes, co-owner of Splitting Timber, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. “The axe throwing community is very much like a family in that we are all pulling for each other.”
‘Everyone can do it’
Despite a prestigious ranking, Lickliter does not consider himself a professional axe thrower. He works as a web strategist for a local company. He’s an avid outdoor cyclist and dedicates time to serve at the church he attends.
Lickliter practices once or twice a week — maybe three times if he’s lucky — and competes in a Wednesday night hatchet league at Splitting Timber. It’s a fun and tight-knit throwing community, Lickliter said, where everyone pushes each other to do better.
On occasion, Lickliter practices in his backyard. He uses a contraption with a hunk of wood similar to a range, though his neighbors complain about the loud ‘thud’ noise on impact after about 10 minutes of throwing.
“That’s why I’m at Splitting Timber a lot now,” Lickliter laughed. “My goal now that I’m throwing more is to get over there about three times a week.”
Simply, Lickliter is a great representation as to why axe throwing has boomed in popularity. You don’t need to be particularly big or the strong to be successful or have fun, nor do you have to spend hours upon hours of training to see results.
“Everyone can do it,” Lickliter said. “Adults, kids and even people with disabilities. Anyone with a desire to throw.”
Sure, not everyone who picks up an axe and throws it against a piece of wood will be in the world championships. But there’s a simplicity and joy to the sport that attracts players of all ages.
“It’s exciting to see how many people from all different walks of life come to play,” Hughes said.
‘He’s become a mentor’
When Lickliter first began competing in 2018, his goal was simple: Beat the person throwing next to him and move on.
There was no need for sportsmanship.
“When I first met Tom and he started throwing, he was completely individually focused,” Hughes said. “It’s not that that’s a bad thing, but he was just very competitive.”
Lickliter quickly found success regionally. and qualified for the 2019 World Championships. His home office has a shelf that is stacked with the various medals and trophies he’s collected.
But the more Lickliter competed, the more he began to realize that the sport is about more than trophies. He’s grown close with the the people he interacts with on a weekly basis, and takies pride in what others accomplish.
“His evolution has just been amazing to watch,” Hughes said. “He’s become a mentor to other throwers. He’s gone from ‘I want to win’ to ‘we need to win as a group.’”
Lickliter still doesn’t like to lose. But this year, he’s taking those setbacks in stride.
“It’s really amazing now to see everyone improve,” Lickliter said. “And the growth is not always linear, right?”
Patrick Fry, a Splitting Timber employee and one of the world’s 25 best axe throwers, said Lickliter has motivated him along the way.
“When I first started working here in 2019, Tom was the guy that I wanted to beat,” he said.
A clear path
Lickliter has big plans as he attempts to qualify for the world championships.
“It’s really all about consistency,” Lickliter said. “Week after week, throw after throw. Every score is loaded to the world rankings and tracked. One bad week can bring you down.”
Case in point: Lickliter began the month of July in the top 120, had one bad week and dropped below No. 400. He then closed the month strong, and is back in the top 150.
Lickliter is now focusing on a November tournament in Flagstaff. His performance there will have major implications on his chances for a berth in the championships, which will be held a month later in Orlando.
“Qualifying is going to be tough,” he said. “I’m probably going to win the summer league in Tucson, but I need as many points as I can get going forward the rest of this year.”
