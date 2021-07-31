Tom Lickliter sets the standard for competitive axe throwing in Tucson

“We’ve just seen exponential growth in the sport here and all over the country. And growth in the community as well,” explained AJ Hughes, co-owner of Splitting Timber, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. “The axe throwing community is very much like a family in that we are all pulling for each other.”

‘Everyone can do it’

Despite a prestigious ranking, Lickliter does not consider himself a professional axe thrower. He works as a web strategist for a local company. He’s an avid outdoor cyclist and dedicates time to serve at the church he attends.

Lickliter practices once or twice a week — maybe three times if he’s lucky — and competes in a Wednesday night hatchet league at Splitting Timber. It’s a fun and tight-knit throwing community, Lickliter said, where everyone pushes each other to do better.

On occasion, Lickliter practices in his backyard. He uses a contraption with a hunk of wood similar to a range, though his neighbors complain about the loud ‘thud’ noise on impact after about 10 minutes of throwing.

“That’s why I’m at Splitting Timber a lot now,” Lickliter laughed. “My goal now that I’m throwing more is to get over there about three times a week.”