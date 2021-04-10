Top-ranked adaptive golfers to compete in inaugural Tucson tournament

After spending another winter in Westmont, Illinois, 39-year-old Snyder said he’s looking forward to some sunshine.

“This year has definitely been a change,” Snyder said.

A golf instructor who gives lessons through the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance, Snyder said that the group was able to continue their clinics during the pandemic, they just had to switch up the locations. Instead of teaching in schools, they moved their lessons to golf courses and driving ranges.

“Golf and adaptive golf has seen a lot of positive effects from this,” Snyder said. “You can play outdoors while following most every state guideline that’s out there.”

The alliance was able to hold five adaptive tournaments in 2020, down from 20 to 30. This year’s season is off to a late start, as it usually starts in January, but Snyder said this is a case of better late than never.

“I’m very excited about getting back to golf and getting to visit the great state of Arizona,” Snyder said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to a little bit of normalcy and getting to enjoy the camaraderie.”

Snyder, who was born with a below-the-elbow deficiency, plays without a prosthetic. He’s been a golf pro for about a decade.