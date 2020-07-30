Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce on life in NBA 'bubble,' run-ins with stars and the experience of a lifetime

“For the first three days, they drop the food off at your door. I had an envelope that I had to have mailed, and when the guy came to pick it up, you could have sworn I was handing him nuclear waste. He was in a full (hazmat) suit and he grabbed it with one of those six-foot-long prong things. I had to make sure I put the envelope in a plastic bag and all kinds of crazy stuff. But those are the rules that they put forth.

Also during “the first two days, someone comes up and gives you a COVID test in the doorway, then you close the door and go back in there and wait for the next day. After the second or third day, they said, ‘OK, now you can get your COVID test over in one of these two casitas,’ which luckily for me was just around the corner from my room. Well, that day one of our guys decided he was going to break the rules a little bit and not go directly back to his room. Then he had a discussion with one of the NBA security people and he was asked to leave the next day. That’s how we learned that we don’t question anything. We’re gonna do what has been assigned to us … We feel pretty damn fortunate to be able to do whatever they allow us to do.”