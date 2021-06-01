Tucson Dragway increases emergency medical services with trainings, hospital partnership

“It’s one thing to go through a full training by reading books and watching videos, but it’s another thing to physically do it,” DeYoung said.

Corona de Tucson fire chief Simon Davis said he’s happy to work with the dragway in this capacity, and help raise the bar on track safety and training for its employees.

“This ensures that the highest level of preparedness is in place for fans and racers at the upcoming events,” he said.

In addition to cross trainings, Corona de Tucson also takes a preventative and hands-on approach. If a unique vehicle comes to town to race, the department will check out the car prior to the competition. That, firefighters know how to respond in case there’s a wreck.

The dragway also works closely with AMR ambulance when it comes to patient transport and ongoing training. AMR and Corona de Tucson employees know the layout of the track and have maps on their trucks so they can quickly navigate the scene in case of an emergency.

“A system is in place,” DeYoung said. “In an emergency like that, the 30 seconds of the truck being lost in the pits is 30 seconds that matter.”