FC Tucson has turned pro. On March 30, the team will play its first-ever match in USL League One.
With the new league comes a new coach. Darren Sawatzky becomes the club’s fourth-ever coach and the first head coach in the new professional era. The 46-year-old comes with nearly 30 years of coaching experience.
Before coming to Tucson, Sawatzky served as a coach with the Tacoma Stars and Seattle Sounders U23.
The Star caught up with Sawatzky after a recent practice to talk about his transition to Tucson and how the team is shaping up for its first professional season. Here’s what he said:
How did you come about to Tucson and FC Tucson?
A: “Well, I have a long history with people here. (Former FC Tucson coach) Rick Schantz and I both played college soccer together at the University of Portland and (current FC Tucson director of soccer operations) Jon Pearlman and I have been coaching in the (Olympic Development Program) ranks and the region stuff for a long time, so I knew those guys.”
So then what really appealed to you to want to take over a program like FC Tucson?
A: “It’s the project of it. It’s new. It’s the first USL League One team, attached to a USL Championship team. Arizona, I think, is a sleeping giant. I think it’s a soccer mecca that’s ready for an MLS program, so we just want to try to build it as much as we can on that process.”
Were you really familiar with (FC Tucson) before coming here?
A: With (Phoenix) Rising (FC) I was, but this team, Tucson, is brand new. You could talk about the PDL program. I ran a PDL program in Seattle called the Sounders U23, and we played Tucson twice … but yeah, I knew about them.”
What has been the biggest change between going from PDL to USL League One?
A: “Well, it’s professional and, you know, PDL is littered with college and amateur kids that are great players. Last year I had Santiago Patiño, who is now playing for Orlando City, on my PDL team. He was a great player, but it’s an uptick. Every day. It’s an eight-month season, you control a lot more of their lives. They get paid, so they’re more accountable. They can’t come and go as they please. It just takes it up a notch. Being a professional is a higher level.”
So how hard is it to start a USL League One team, basically from scratch?
A: “That’s an interesting question. It’s not difficult to find good players and willing players. It’s not difficult to find good people — there’s a lot of really awesome people around here.
“The real question is: What’s the level of the league going to be like as it relates to USL Championship and MLS, for that matter? We don’t know that answer yet. Putting a group together, I don’t think, is super difficult. Phoenix Rising makes it really easy — they give us a solid budget and they gave us an opportunity. But we’ll see in a couple weeks, won’t we?”
How have you seen the team coming together during the preseason?
A: “Very well. You know, eight or nine of these guys had a wonderful opportunity to train with Rising for a couple of weeks before they came to us. So, their fitness levels were up and they got a chance to bond a little and get to know each other. Then, adding the group that came in with just us, it’s taken a few weeks, but we have a nice culture here now.”
How would you say the Mobile Mini Sun Cup went?
A: “Incredibly well. In terms of the preseason venue for MLS teams, I don’t think that there’s a better spot to do it. Jon Pearlman and Rick Schantz ran it for a long time, did a great job and it was just an extension this year with the Rising help.
“So, I thought it went very well. The MLS teams were very happy.”
What are some of the last-minute things you’re going to improve on before the season starts?
A: “I think with our team — and I suspect with some of the other teams in the league — we want to be as dialed in as we can be, but there’s going to be some growing pains. As we move into the season, I think our team will progress. The real definition of what our team is will probably be at the six-week mark of the season, which is a ways from now. So, we’re getting dialed in, but we got ways to go still.”
What are some realistic expectations for the first season?
A: “We want to play a good brand of soccer. We want to try to push as many of the guys out of this team into Phoenix Rising and beyond. And we want to win. You don’t get into pro soccer to not win games. Make no bones about it, we’re here to put trophies in the trophy case.”
And what do you have to say about the community and the support you’ve had so far?
A: “I’m new to Tucson. I’d say that, 1: my wife loves it. The sun is out and it’s beautiful, but the reception’s been great. People say ‘Hey Coach’ when I see them. I’ve had the opportunity to get out and work with, a little, the FC Tucson Youth. And everybody’s been great. We just hope that they pack the stands on April 13 because we’d love to have them.”
How long do you see yourself staying with FC Tucson?
A: “I’m a project person and I’m grateful for the opportunity to build this project. I’d like to be here as long as the project needs, whether that’s two years, three years, five years, 10 years. I think it’s just a really good project. For me, it’s not where you do it, it’s how you do it. …
“We just really want everyone to come out and check it out. You know, get to see your new pro team. We’ve dubbed our group the Tucson 2.0 version and we’re excited about it.”