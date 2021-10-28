Tucson High grad Levi Escobar to headline Friday night's televised MMA event

The 25-year-old said he’s in the best shape of his life after spending the past two months training under legendary coach Colin Oyama at the Team Oyama MMA & Fitness academy in Irvine, California. Oyama has trained Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Tito Ortiz, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and many others who went on to fight for the internationally-known MMA promotion.

“I was able to do great work out there, expand my game and grow a lot,” Escobar said. “I’m happy with what I’ve done in my camp for the two months I was out there and I’m really excited to just open up and let it all show.”

The fighter has also been training with Brazilian jiujitsu master Ricardo “Rey” Diogo, who also taught Escobar’s father, Martin, in the 1990s. Diogo is credited with helping the Gracie clan introduce the sport to the United States. Martin Escobar is the founder of one of Tucson’s first Brazilian jiujitsu dojos, DeBrazil Jiu-Jitsu Academy, 560 W. 22nd St.

Levi Escobar has been living in Diogo's home while in Los Angeles.

"It’s not like because I’ve moved away from Tucson that I’m not a part of (DeBrazil Academy)," he said. "I’ve put myself in direct connection to our trainer and now I’m able to learn directly from my dad’s instructor more extensively than I could have before.”