Tucson Little Leagues suspend activities until April 6 because of coronavirus to ensure safety of ‘everyone involved’

“This email is to clarify that we are not canceling the season,” Snow wrote. “We are delaying the start to April 6, barring any other delays from Little League International. This is a recommendation. While it is not mandatory, Arizona District 12 is complying with the recommendation from our parent organization. This is to include practices, games, and opening ceremonies.

“This delay is a means of social distancing as a preventative measure to spread any virus. While we have not had high numbers in Pima County, we are only at the beginning stages of this pandemic. We do not know any more information at this point. All we can do is comply with Little League International.”

The leagues in District 5 mostly manage their own schedules. The district makes the schedules for the upper divisions – 50/70 intermediate and juniors baseball and softball. Thompson said those games would resume about April 13 and run into early June.

Added Thompson: “That’s as of today at 3:10 p.m. on 3/13.”