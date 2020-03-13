Tucson Little Leagues suspend activities until April 6 because of coronavirus to ensure safety of ‘everyone involved’

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just affecting professional, college and high school athletics.
Little League International on Thursday recommended that its programs implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until at least April 6. The two Little League districts in Tucson have complied with that request, shutting down baseball and softball until that date.
“We want to ensure the safety of our community and our leagues,” District 5 administrator Carl Thompson said Friday. “Although it is difficult to have to suspend for a period of time, it is a decision that ensures safety and that we can do our part as a community organization.”
Districts 5 and 12 oversee 25 leagues comprising about 6,000 baseball and softball players. Most leagues began practicing in early March. Rincon Little League, the largest league in District 12, held its opening ceremony this past Saturday. Other leagues were scheduled to hold them over the next two weekends, with games beginning in earnest the week of March 30.
In an email sent to league presidents and staff, District 12 administrator Cindy Snow said practices are scheduled to resume April 6 – assuming the virus situation has calmed down and Little League International gives local leagues the greenlight – with games running April 17 through June 5. That’s roughly one week later than the regular season was scheduled to go.
“This email is to clarify that we are not canceling the season,” Snow wrote. “We are delaying the start to April 6, barring any other delays from Little League International. This is a recommendation. While it is not mandatory, Arizona District 12 is complying with the recommendation from our parent organization. This is to include practices, games, and opening ceremonies.
“This delay is a means of social distancing as a preventative measure to spread any virus. While we have not had high numbers in Pima County, we are only at the beginning stages of this pandemic. We do not know any more information at this point. All we can do is comply with Little League International.”
The leagues in District 5 mostly manage their own schedules. The district makes the schedules for the upper divisions – 50/70 intermediate and juniors baseball and softball. Thompson said those games would resume about April 13 and run into early June.
Added Thompson: “That’s as of today at 3:10 p.m. on 3/13.”
Regarding the tentative April 6 restart, Little League International said it chose that date to allow enough time to “meaningfully” monitor the COVID-19 pandemic “around the world while also allowing for the most minimal impact possible for local Little League operations in 84 countries. It is our hope that Little League seasons can continue uninterrupted after April 6.”
All-Star tournaments for Tucson’s Little League districts are scheduled to begin on or about June 20, and those plans remain intact for now.
“We just have to watch it and see what happens,” Snow said. “We need to comply with our parent organization for the safety of the kids, the parents, the volunteers and everybody involved.”
Thompson – who’s also the chair of the Arizona District Administrators Association, which oversees the state tournament – said news of the suspension produced mixed emotions from league presidents, family members and others with a vested interest in Little League.
However, Thompson said, the “vast majority” of people he has spoken to “understand the reason we’re doing this and look forward to being able to get back on the ball field when this is lifted.”
(Editor’s note: Michael Lev is a member of the board of directors for Freedom Little League, which is part of District 12, and has two children who play in the league.)