The pandemic has made her professional debut a bit rocky, with the usually fight-heavy Southern Arizona region dry, thanks to the coronavirus and venue restrictions. For COPA COMBATE, she's traveling to Miami.

"The pandemic wasn't too much of a setback as far as training, but getting fights has been hard," Chavira said. "But I'm always staying active and doing something."

A mother of two who works two jobs while also training, Chavira is more than active by most people's standards.

She wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to squeeze in weight training or strength and conditioning before getting the kids ready for school.

Chavira and her boyfriend each have a daughter, with the girls staying at the couple's house together every other week.

After the kids are dropped off at school, Chavira heads off to her first job, testing pools for Tucson Unified School District. She hits a pool or two a day, and after a few hours, is on her way to her second job. Chavira works part-time at a COVID-19 testing facility, spending about four hours a day at one of Pima College's campuses.

After the girls are picked up from school and fed a snack, Chavira gets ready to train.

"Sometimes I take my daughters with me," Chavira said. "They like to come with me to the gym and sometimes they take classes."

She tries to work in two to four sessions a day, alternating between wrestling and jiujitsu, or jiujitsu and MMA. Saturdays are for sparring and Sunday is a light run or jog. And of course, for family time.

"Fighting has helped me be a better mom and a better person, all around," she said. "It's helped me get through tough times in my life. Every time there's something going on, training just helps me cope with it."

Chavira said she's "really excited" about Sunday's fight against Schaefer, saying she loves how the tournament is geared towards Hispanic viewers and that there are multiple ways to view the fights.

"A lot of the audience (on Univision) aren't even MMA fans, but because it's on a local channel, a lot of people tune in," she said. "Combate Global is a really big platform and I'm excited because, you know, I'm a girl and it's a man's sport."