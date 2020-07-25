Tucson native delivers game-winning goal as FC Tucson opens season with 2-1 victory in Florida
editor's pick

Tucson native delivers game-winning goal as FC Tucson opens season with 2-1 victory in Florida

  • Updated
030820-spt-fc tucson player feature-p1.JPG

FC Tucson defender AJ Valenzuela the ball in bounds during Thursday’s practice at Kino Sports Complex.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Staked to a two-man advantage for the second half of Saturday's season opener, FC Tucson did what good soccer teams do — pounce.

It just took a while.

Azaad Liati and AJ Valenzuela scored in the final minutes of regulation, and the visiting Men in Black opened their truncated 2020 USL League One season with a 2-1 victory over Fort Lauderdale CF. The game was played in an empty stadium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valenzuela punched in the game-winner from just inside the goal in the 90th minute. An FC Tucson cross led to a header that found its way to Liati. His shot was deflected to Valenzuela, who netted the game winner at the 89:25 mark. It was a meaningful goal for Valenzuela, a Tucson native who attended Desert View High School and Pima College and played for FC Tucson in 2018, when the club was part of the USL Premier Development League. He returned to the Men in Black, now a professional club, before the 2020 season.

Valenzuela's goal came two minutes after Liati pulled FC Tucson even with Fort Lauderdale, which was forced to play with nine men from the 45th minute on. Joshua Saavedra was booked after receiving his second yellow card in the 26th minute. Ian Fray got his second yellow just before halftime.

FC Tucson spent most of the final 45 minutes in the final third, pressing forward with an attack that would finish with 24 shots in the match.Fort Lauderdale scored the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute on one of the few opportunities the new USL League One team mustered on Saturday. Ricky Lopez-Espin guided home Brian Rosales’ cross to make it 1-0.

FC Tucson (1-0) will play at the Chattanooga Red Wolves next Saturday before hosting Union Omaha on Aug. 8.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Men in Black 'playing for the spirit and souls of Tucson' as soccer season opens in Florida
Tucson Sports

Men in Black 'playing for the spirit and souls of Tucson' as soccer season opens in Florida

  • Updated

When the Men in Black step out onto the field of Fort Lauderdale CF Stadium at on Saturday, they won't be the first team in their league or even sport to return to play. But they'll be the first pro team from Southern Arizona to do it, a point of pride for first-year president Amanda Powers her team. The game between the Men in Black and Fort Lauderdale CF starts at 4 p.m., and can be streamed online on ESPN+.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News