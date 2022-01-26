Tucson native Donny Toia makes Sounders debut in scoreless draw with Portland

Toia, who also played at Pima College, started the match and was subbed out in the 69th minute.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Toia said. “Some minor mistakes but I can easily adjust them, now it’s just improving and hopefully coach liked what he saw.”

Supporters cheered Toia often and when he was subbed out got an ovation, some of which he thought was former Tucson Soccer Academy club teammates.

“That was pretty cool,” Toia said. “I think that was a couple of my buddies back from club soccer drinking a bit and hanging out, so that was pretty cool.”

Attendance was 2,018.

“I thought we had some good opportunities to try and score (which) would’ve sent some of the home Sounder fans home happy, but unfortunately we didn’t have that one little bit of quality or luck to get the ball in the back of the net,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer.

The second of third MLS Desert Showcase matches will be Sporting Kansas City against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at 4 p.m. SKC reached the conference semifinals of the MLS Cup last year and the Rapids were the top seed in the west.

