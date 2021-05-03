Tucson native Tony Torres cruising to historic track and field season at Colorado Mesa

After his departure, Forrest kept an eye on Torres’ progress, or lack thereof, and felt the need to reach out when he saw the once-promising runner hit a roadblock. Forrest offered to train Torres outside of his high school team’s workouts — a proposition that garnered a lot of negative feedback from the Ironwood Ridge coaching staff.

But Torres jumped at the chance to work with his former mentor and someone he looked up to. The two began formulating specific workouts and as Torres’ confidence grew, his race times steadily improved.

“From the start, he’s always believed in me,” Torres said. “He’s been there for me and was a big support system for me and my whole family.”

The training worked as Torres went to the AIA State Championship cross country race his senior year. Despite the success, he still had not drawn serious interest from Division I or II programs.

The pair continued to work in the spring during track season and the growth in Torres’ performances was even more noticeable.

“His work ethic is second to none of any one that I’ve been around,” Forrest said. “He was committed to getting better.”