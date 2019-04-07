The Tucson Roadrunners fell into fifth place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division with a 4-2 loss at last-place Ontario on Sunday.
Lane Pederson and Dakota Mermis scored for Tucson (33-24-5-3), which is a point behind Colorado for the last playoff spot in the division. Colorado has two games left, while the Roadrunners have three remaining.
Tucson is next at first-place Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before returning home to host San Diego on Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena. All three games will air on 1450-AM.
Goalkeeper Adin Hill allowed four goals on 32 shots in the loss. Ontario snapped a 2-2 tie with two third-period scores.
Colorado won 3-2 over Chicago in overtime on Sunday to jump into fourth.