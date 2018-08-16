The Tucson Roadrunners have a new radio voice.
Adrian Denny, who previously called minor-league hockey games in Utah and throughout the west, was named the club's new broadcaster on Thursday morning. He replaces Tom Callahan, who spent two seasons behind the microphone.
Denny, 36, has 13 years of professional play-by-play experience. Most recently, he served as the vide president of communications and broadcasting with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. He has called 1,013 consecutive games.
We are proud to announce Adrian Denny (@AZAdrianDenny) as the new voice of the Roadrunners! He now serves as our Director of Communications and Broadcasting.Get To Know 📝: https://t.co/aUe4oYpT3i pic.twitter.com/3o8TNtGn4O— Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) August 16, 2018