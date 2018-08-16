Roadrunners logo NEW

The Tucson Roadrunners have a new radio voice. 

Adrian Denny, who previously called minor-league hockey games in Utah and throughout the west, was named the club's new broadcaster on Thursday morning. He replaces Tom Callahan, who spent two seasons behind the microphone. 

Denny, 36, has 13 years of professional play-by-play experience. Most recently, he served as the vide president of communications and broadcasting with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. He has called 1,013 consecutive games.

All Roadrunners games will be carried locally on 1450-AM.
 
“We are very excited to add Adrian Denny to our staff,” Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman remarked. “His experience and leadership will only strengthen the depth within our organization and I know fans in Tucson will love his on-air delivery. He will be a perfect fit for our club and for the Tucson community to grow the sport and awareness of hockey.”
 
Denny, who will also serve as the club's director of communications, said he felt "passion and energy" when he visited with both the Roadrunners and parent Coyotes of the NHL.
 
“The Roadrunners immediately became a treasured asset and partner to the community of Tucson during the first two seasons and I’m ecstatic to jump aboard for year three as we continue to grow the game of hockey in Arizona," he said.
 
The Roadrunners open their season Oct. 6 vs. the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Arena. 
 
 
